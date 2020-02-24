Search warrant leads to recovery of stolen property

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A search warrant conducted by Grande Prairie RCMP has led to the recovery of stolen property.

According to RCMP, on Wednesday, February 20, Grande Prairie Rural RCMP, in partnership with the Grande Prairie Crime Reduction Unit, executed a Search Warrant on a rural property in Teepee Creek. A male and female were arrested at the scene without incident.

Police say approximately $200,000 worth of property was recovered which included many items such as six cars, a holiday trailer, and various weapons.

- Advertisement -

RCMP report that the majority of the stolen property has been returned to the owners.

Charged are 43-year-old Darren Farnsworth and 33-year-old Lacey Johnston, both of Grande Prairie.

A 46-year-old male and 26-year-old female are also facing several firearms charges in relation to the investigation.