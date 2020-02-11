NewsRegional

Search warrant results in significant drug seizure in Grande Prairie

By Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Following a lengthy investigation, Grande Prairie RCMP have arrested two people in relation to a seizure of a significant amount of drugs.

According to RCMP, in October 2019, the Grande Prairie Municipal Drug Section initiated an investigation into drug trafficking occurring out of a local residence.

Then on Friday, February 7, a search warrant was executed at the residence, which led police to locate the following:

  • 1075 grams (over 1 kg) of Fentanyl
  • 407 grams of cocaine
  • 265 grams of methamphetamine
  • an undisclosed amount of cash
60-year-old Paul Unrau and 32-year-old Andrea Napesis, both of Grande Prairie have been arrested and charged with many counts of drug possession.

Unrau and Napesis were both held in custody pending a Judicial Interim Release hearing and were released on their own recognizance to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on February 26.

