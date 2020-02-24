Seventh new case of Coronavirus identified in BC

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Province’s seventh case of the coronavirus has been identified as announced by Provincial Health Officials on Monday morning.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, a male in his 40s, residing in the Fraser Health region is presumed positive based on the symptoms he was showing and local testing.

Henry says Fraser Health is actively investigating and close contacts have been identified and contacted by public health officials. Those who may be at risk are now in isolation for 14 days and are being actively monitored for symptoms daily.

- Advertisement -

Of these seven cases, Henry says the first case has recovered, as indicated by the resolution of symptoms, while the other six remain in isolation.

The risk of spreading this virus within B.C. is said to still remain low at this time.