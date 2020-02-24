NewsRegional

Seventh new case of Coronavirus identified in BC

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Coronaviruses take their name from their crown-like halo.Credit: EYE OF SCIENCE/SPL

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Northern BC saw decrease in fentanyl-related drug deaths in 2019

VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Coroners Service has released a report looking at illicit drug overdose deaths during 2019. According...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province releases amendments made to Caribou Recovery Partnership Agreement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Provincial Government has released a list of amendments that were made to the Caribou...
Read more
OpinionBob Zimmer - 0

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Minister Blair, you can’t have it both ways

We are now weeks into a national crisis that has shown once again a lack of leadership on the...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Province’s seventh case of the coronavirus has been identified as announced by Provincial Health Officials on Monday morning.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, a male in his 40s, residing in the Fraser Health region is presumed positive based on the symptoms he was showing and local testing.

Henry says Fraser Health is actively investigating and close contacts have been identified and contacted by public health officials. Those who may be at risk are now in isolation for 14 days and are being actively monitored for symptoms daily.

- Advertisement -

Of these seven cases, Henry says the first case has recovered, as indicated by the resolution of symptoms, while the other six remain in isolation.

The risk of spreading this virus within B.C. is said to still remain low at this time.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleNorth Peace Secondary School’s Open House and various programs
Next articleAlberta NDP says premier’s polarizing environmental approach killed Teck mine

More Articles Like This

Northern BC saw decrease in fentanyl-related drug deaths in 2019

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Coroners Service has released a report looking at illicit drug overdose deaths during 2019. According to the report, in 2019,...
Read more

Province releases amendments made to Caribou Recovery Partnership Agreement

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Provincial Government has released a list of amendments that were made to the Caribou Recovery Partnership Agreement. Some of the...
Read more

Alberta NDP says premier’s polarizing environmental approach killed Teck mine

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Alberta Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley says a decision by Teck Resources to abandon its oilsands mining project should be a wake-up...
Read more

North Peace Secondary School’s Open House and various programs

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With course selection for the following school on students' minds, North Peace Secondary School (NPSS) is hosting an open...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv