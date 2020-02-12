Sports

Sidney Bennie and Jack Hanson earn medals at 2020 Canadian Youth Long Track Championships

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Members of the Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club were in Red Deer over the weekend, February 8 and 9, for the 2020 Canadian Youth Long Track Championships.

On Saturday, during day one of the Championships, Sidney Bennie and Jack Hanson were able to earn spots on the podium.

Bennie managed to earn a silver medal in the Girls 14 ISU Mass Start 7 Lap Final and Hanson was able to pick up a bronze medal in the Boys 14/15 5 Lap Team Pursuit.

Then on Sunday, Bennie was able to win two more medals by earning gold in both the 1500m and 500m distances, along with managing to enough points to win her age group by placing fifth in the 300m Mass Start.

Other Elks Speed Skaters participating at the Championships included Austin MacGregor, Cheyanne Key, and Matthew Mitchell.

Up next, members of the Elks Speed Skating Club will be competing at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games in Fort St. John.

