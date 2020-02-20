News

Site C Clearing and Debris Management

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – BC Hydro continues to prepare Site C with clearing and debris management.

Burning will be taking place Thursday, February 20th to Monday, February 14th, 2020 at the following location;

  • South bank of the Peace River, across from Wilder Creek
  • North bank of the Peace River, between Bear Flats and dam site
  • Along Highway 29 at Halfway River

According to BC Hydro, filling the reservoir will be one of the last activities on the Site C project, yet clearing the area begins years in advance. Trees and vegetation need to be removed from the dam site and the reservoir area. Removing vegetation helps to prepare for river diversion, ensure boater safety, and reduce impacts on dam construction and operations.

BC Hydro is also clearing along the Highway 29 realignment and transmission line corridor.

