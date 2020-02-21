NewsRegional

Sixth new case of coronavirus identified in British Columbia

By Scott Brooks
Coronaviruses take their name from their crown-like halo.Credit: EYE OF SCIENCE/SPL

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Province's sixth case of the coronavirus has been identified as announced by Provincial Health Officials...
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Province’s sixth case of the coronavirus has been identified as announced by Provincial Health Officials on Thursday evening.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, a female in her 30s, residing in the Fraser Health region had recently returned from Iran and is presumed positive based on signs of having the virus and local testing.

Henry says samples have been sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg for final confirmation.

Earlier this week, Health Officials announced that the Province’s first patient to be diagnosed with the virus had made a recovery and that the other four patients were still in isolation and in the recovery process.

The risk of spreading this virus within B.C. is said to still remain low at this time.

