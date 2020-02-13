Skates, Skis & Skips: Winter Sports In The North Peace Exhibit on display at North Peace Museum

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – To celebrate winter sports in the spirit of the 2020 B.C. Winter Games, the Fort St. John North Peace Museum has assembled a special exhibit looking at the history of winter sports in the North Peace.

According to Museum Curator, Heather Sjoblom, this exhibit will feature many photographs, artifacts, and stories of sports from curling to speed skating, along with unique sports such as dogsled racing.

Also on display will be antique cross-country skis, a 1930s hockey uniform, crazy snow golf photographs, and a figure skating program from Canada’s Centennial.

- Advertisement -

Regular admission to view the exhibit applies, with 50 percent off admission from February 18 to the 22.

The History of Winter Sports in the North Peace exhibit will be on display now until March 31 at the North Peace Museum.

For more information, you can call the Museum at 250-787-0430.