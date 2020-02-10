Smoking believed to be cause of Sunday morning duplex fire on 102 Avenue

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department has provided an update regarding the duplex fire that took place early Sunday morning, February 9, on 102 Avenue.

According to Fire Officials, the fire is believed to have been caused by smoking materials as the fire originated on the porch, then worked its way up the siding of the house and into the soffiting. The strong winds blew the flames towards the neighbouring house and ultimately resulted in extensive damage to both structures.

Officials say the Fire Department responded to the structure fire on 102 Avenue just before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

No injuries have been reported and the fire is not considered suspicious.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up to support those affected by the fire.

GoFundMe accounts:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/chris-amp-zoe?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_qrdt+chris-amp-zoe

https://www.gofundme.com/f/1w6yj666k0?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&utm_campaign=p_na%20share-sheet&rcid=18d3e9ffb2f34d4b91c2fe8a4c06dd4d&fbclid=IwAR3Z4VVrBM-bZpHBSUUwvz4UkjWwJ4_9pnPTe_2NtzQ1MpD9DlvmDg-y6aQ