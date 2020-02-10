News

Smoking believed to be cause of Sunday morning duplex fire on 102 Avenue

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province renews team to help build on the first year of climate action

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has announced that a renewed team has been formed to help...
Read more
OpinionBob Zimmer - 0

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Canada’s firearms laws

In the House of Commons we are once again seeing just how ignorant Public Safety Minister Bill Blair and...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Search continues for missing person following avalanche near Chetwynd

CHETWYND, B.C. - The RCMP, along with Search and Rescue, continue to search for the person that went missing...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department has provided an update regarding the duplex fire that took place early Sunday morning, February 9, on 102 Avenue.

According to Fire Officials, the fire is believed to have been caused by smoking materials as the fire originated on the porch, then worked its way up the siding of the house and into the soffiting. The strong winds blew the flames towards the neighbouring house and ultimately resulted in extensive damage to both structures.

Officials say the Fire Department responded to the structure fire on 102 Avenue just before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

- Advertisement -

No injuries have been reported and the fire is not considered suspicious.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up to support those affected by the fire.

GoFundMe accounts:

Advertisement

https://www.gofundme.com/f/chris-amp-zoe?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_qrdt+chris-amp-zoe

https://www.gofundme.com/f/1w6yj666k0?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&utm_campaign=p_na%20share-sheet&rcid=18d3e9ffb2f34d4b91c2fe8a4c06dd4d&fbclid=IwAR3Z4VVrBM-bZpHBSUUwvz4UkjWwJ4_9pnPTe_2NtzQ1MpD9DlvmDg-y6aQ

Previous articleMukluk Bonspiel this weekend at the Fort St John Curling Club
Next articleSearch continues for missing person following avalanche near Chetwynd

More Articles Like This

Province renews team to help build on the first year of climate action

News Scott Brooks - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has announced that a renewed team has been formed to help build on the first year...
Read more

Search continues for missing person following avalanche near Chetwynd

News Scott Brooks - 0
CHETWYND, B.C. - The RCMP, along with Search and Rescue, continue to search for the person that went missing due to an avalanche near...
Read more

Weakened forestry and oil & gas sectors to continue to hamper growth in Northeast in 2020

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Central 1 has released its B.C. Regional Economic Outlook for 2019 to 2021. In the Economic Outlook, according to Central...
Read more

BC Hydro conducting controlled burning of debris this week

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of the Site C Project, B.C. Hydro says more controlled burning of debris will be taking place...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv