Snowfall warning issued for Alberta Peace

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A snowfall warning has been issued for the Alberta Peace.

The warning says heavy snow is expected to develop late Friday near the B.C. and Alberta border before moving into Central Alberta.

The storm could bring 15 to 20 cm of snow. See the full warning below.

Issued at 2020-02-28 11:36 UTC by Environment Canada:

Snowfall warning issued for:

Co. of Grande Prairie near Beaverlodge Hythe and Demmitt, Alta. (077111)

Co. of Grande Prairie near Sexsmith and La Glace, Alta. (077112)

Co. of Grande Prairie near Grande Prairie and Wembley, Alta. (077113)



Current details:

A long period of snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected.



Heavy snow is forecast to develop late this afternoon near the border between Alberta and British Columbia and will spread northeastwards throughout central Alberta Friday night. Snow will continue into Saturday before ending Saturday night.



Snowfall warnings may be expanded later today.



Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.



Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.



