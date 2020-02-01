NewsRegional

Snowfall warning issued for Fort Nelson and area

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

FORT NELSON, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Fort Nelson region.
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Fort Nelson region.

Heavy snow has already been reported in the region and accumulation could be as high as 15 cm. The low pressure system should move out of the area by late Saturday afternoon.

See the full weather warning below.

Issued at 2020-02-01 18:19 UTC by Environment Canada: 
Snowfall warning issued for:
   Fort Nelson, B.C. (088100)

Current details: 
Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected.

A low pressure centre moving across northern interior is giving snow heavy at times near Fort Nelson. Near 10 cm of snow had already fallen, and a further 5 cm can be expected before the snow tapers off to a few flurries this afternoon.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

