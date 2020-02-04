NewsRegional

Snowfall warning issued for the Pine Pass

CHETWYND, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Pine Pass.

The warning says heavy snow will start Monday night and continue until early Tuesday morning.  The area could see anywhere from 10 to 15 cm.

See the full weather warning below.

Issued at 2020-02-04 04:38 UTC by Environment Canada:
Snowfall warning issued for:
Highway 97 – Pine Pass, B.C. (080030)

Current details:
Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected.

A Pacific frontal system will move across Bulkley Valley and the Lakes district tonight. Snow is expected to intensify this evening and continue overnight. Heavy snow is expected to ease Tuesday morning.

Over Williston, including Highway 97 – Pine Pass, snow will begin overnight and intensify Tuesday morning. Snow is expected to ease Tuesday afternoon.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. https://shiftintowinter.ca/ reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

