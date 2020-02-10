Snowfall warning issued for the Pine Pass

CHETWYND, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Pine Pass.

A frontal system will bring 10 to 15 cm of snow in the Pine Pass area by Tuesday morning. The snow should start Monday afternoon. See the full warning below.

Issued at 2020-02-10 12:38 UTC by Environment Canada:

Snowfall warning issued for:

Highway 97 – Pine Pass, B.C. (080030)

Current details:

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected.

A low pressure system crossing the BC interior today will spread snow to the Williston region including Highway 97 – Pine Pass, and McGregor.

Snow will begin this afternoon and intensify this evening. Heavy snow will ease Tuesday morning.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. https://shiftintowinter.ca/ reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.