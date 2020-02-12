Snowfall warning issued for the Pine Pass

CHETWYND, B.C. – Another day another snowfall warning has been issued for the Pine Pass.

The latest warning says the area could see 10 too 20 cm of snow by Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

See the full warning below.

4:16 AM PST Wednesday 12 February 2020

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Highway 97 – Pine Pass

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm is expected.

A Pacific frontal system will approach the northern BC interior late today spreading snow to Highway 97 – Pine Pass. 10 to 20 cm of snow can be expected from late this afternoon to Thursday morning with this system. Snow will taper off Thursday morning as the system moves to the east.

Advertisement

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

https://shiftintowinter.ca/ reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Advertisement

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.