NewsRegional

Snowfall warning issued Friday night for BC South Peace

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Snowfall warning issued Friday night for BC South Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the B.C. South Peace. According to Environment...
Read more
Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

NorthRiver Midstream announces closure of Fort Nelson North Processing Facility

FORT NELSON, B.C. - NorthRiver Midstream announced on Friday, February 28, the closure of its North Processing Facility in...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

There’s no ‘quick fix’ in B.C. pipeline talks: government liaison says

SMITHERS, B.C. — Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs met for a second day with senior government ministers over a pipeline dispute that's...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the B.C. South Peace.

According to Environment Canada, a Pacific storm will track across central B.C. tonight, Friday, February 28.

Over Prince George and McGregor, Environment Canada says rain is expected to change over to snow as temperatures dip below freezing this evening.

- Advertisement -

The snow will then spread northeastward to Tumbler Ridge later tonight. Snow accumulations of 10 cm can be expected by Saturday morning.

Environment Canada is reminding drivers that rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult and that they should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

For up-to-date road conditions, you can visit drivebc.ca.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleNorthRiver Midstream announces closure of Fort Nelson North Processing Facility

More Articles Like This

NorthRiver Midstream announces closure of Fort Nelson North Processing Facility

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT NELSON, B.C. - NorthRiver Midstream announced on Friday, February 28, the closure of its North Processing Facility in Fort Nelson. NorthRiver Midstream announced the...
Read more

There’s no ‘quick fix’ in B.C. pipeline talks: government liaison says

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
SMITHERS, B.C. — Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs met for a second day with senior government ministers over a pipeline dispute that's sparked protests and economic disruptions,...
Read more

SNC shares jump as company puts criminal case behind it, commits to new strategy

News Canadian Press - 0
MONTREAL — Despite a rout on North American stock markets Friday, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. shares jumped 11 per cent or $3.08 to close at...
Read more

Former Tumbler Ridge Resident Canadian record producer nominee for Academy of Country Music Awards

News Scott Brooks - 0
TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. - Former Tumbler Ridge resident and Canadian record producer, Joey Moi, has been announced as a nominee for the 55th Academy...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv