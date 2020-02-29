Snowfall warning issued Friday night for BC South Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the B.C. South Peace.

According to Environment Canada, a Pacific storm will track across central B.C. tonight, Friday, February 28.

Over Prince George and McGregor, Environment Canada says rain is expected to change over to snow as temperatures dip below freezing this evening.

- Advertisement -

The snow will then spread northeastward to Tumbler Ridge later tonight. Snow accumulations of 10 cm can be expected by Saturday morning.

Environment Canada is reminding drivers that rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult and that they should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

For up-to-date road conditions, you can visit drivebc.ca.