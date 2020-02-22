Sophie Stevens places 16th in Pre-Novice Women Figure Skating event at BC Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first day of Figure Skating at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games wrapped up at the arena in Taylor.

Local figure skater, Sophie Stevens, of Fort St. John, placed 16 in the Pre-Novice Women event.

Winning gold for the Pre-Novice Women event was Rachel Wang, of Vancouver, while Hailey Yu, of Burnaby, came in second, and Tendo Mukahanana, of Victoria, in third place.

More Figure Skating will continue tomorrow, Saturday, with the Pre-Novice Ladies Short Program starting at 1:45 p.m. at the Taylor Arena.