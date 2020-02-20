Speed skaters practicing at Pomeroy Sport Centre ahead of Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Practice and final training was in full swing today, Thursday, February 20, as speed skaters raced around the track before competitions start for the 2020 B.C. Winter Games.

Many speed skaters from across the province, including the Peace Region, will be competing this weekend in short and long track events. There will also be events for athletes competing in the Special Olympics speed skating.

Athletes competing in speed skating from the Peace Region include Cheyanne Key, Matthew Mitchell, Emma North, and Austin MacGregor.

Athletes competing in Special Olympics speed skating from the Peace Region include Quin Rude, Michael Ryder, and Kianna Sherk.

The first competition for speed skating starts tomorrow morning, Friday, at 9:00 a.m. with medal presentations at 4:10 p.m., all taking place at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

The full sports schedule for the 2020 B.C. Winter Games can be found at energeticcity.ca.