Sports competitions begin today for 2020 BC Winter Games

By Scott Brooks
Speed Skaters busy putting in final practice, at the Pomeroy Sport Centre, ahead of the 2020 B.C. Winter Games. Photo by Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It’s the first day of competitions for the 2020 B.C. Winter Games in Fort St. John.

Last night, Thursday, the Opening Ceremony was held at the North Peace Arena to officially kick-off the Winter Games.

Today, all sports competitions have started at venues across Fort St. John and the Peace Region.

Some of the sports that will have local athletes competing in include badminton, speed skating, and karate.

All events are free for spectators to watch and enjoy the Games.

Energeticcity.ca will be providing daily updates, under the sports page, on how our local athletes have performed in their sport.

The 2020 B.C. Winter Games is taking place now until Sunday, February 23, in Fort St. John.

Below is the official Winter Games sports schedule, highlighting locations and times of events:

