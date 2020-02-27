Spring 2020 Recreation & Leisure Guide to be released Monday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is providing a sneak peek for the Spring 2020 Recreation & Leisure Guide.

According to City Staff, this edition highlights all City programs and events taking place between April and June of 2020.

The Recreation Guide also features information on City facilities, parks and other community organizations that offer recreational activities.

City Staff say while the Recreation & Leisure Guide is only available online, hard copies will be made available for viewing at the North Peace Leisure Pool and Fort St. John Visitor Centre, located inside the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

It is to note that the Winter guide is still valid throughout March.

The City of Fort St. John Spring 2020 Recreation & Leisure Guide is being released Monday, March 2, on the City’s website at fortstjohn.ca.