Staff of the city of Fort St. John remind residents on garbage and recycle pickup

By Tracy Teves

City of Fort St. John proclaims today as Pink Shirt Day

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Council has proclaimed Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 as Anti Bullying and Harassment Day also...
Fifth and final games of round one of NWJHL Playoffs goes tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The first round of the Northwest Junior Hockey League playoffs continued last night, Tuesday,...
First Farm In Rose Prairie Awarded Top Animal Welfare And Grassfed Certifications

ROSE PRAIRIE, B.C. - Whiskey Creek Ranch in Rose Prairie, was recently awarded for using sustainable agriculture methods. The pigs,...
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Staff of the city of Fort St. John posted to its FB Page an image of garbage cans and addressing why residents are experiencing missed garbage and recycling pick up.

Ryan Harvey the Communications Coordinator for the city of Fort St. John shared city staff have noticed an increase in incorrect cart placements and overfull carts, over the past few weeks.

Harvey shares the staff of the city want to remind residents that waste collection cannot occur if the carts are placed the wrong way, too close together, or the lid is open.

The image posted to the city’s FB page is a picture collage of examples of what is not acceptable. Staff share that if your garbage and recycling are not picked up for any of these reasons, it will not be collected until your next scheduled pick-up day.

To view the FB Post; CLICK HERE

 

 

