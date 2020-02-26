Staff of the city of Fort St. John remind residents on garbage and recycle pickup

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Staff of the city of Fort St. John posted to its FB Page an image of garbage cans and addressing why residents are experiencing missed garbage and recycling pick up.

Ryan Harvey the Communications Coordinator for the city of Fort St. John shared city staff have noticed an increase in incorrect cart placements and overfull carts, over the past few weeks.

- Advertisement -

Harvey shares the staff of the city want to remind residents that waste collection cannot occur if the carts are placed the wrong way, too close together, or the lid is open.

The image posted to the city’s FB page is a picture collage of examples of what is not acceptable. Staff share that if your garbage and recycling are not picked up for any of these reasons, it will not be collected until your next scheduled pick-up day.

To view the FB Post; CLICK HERE