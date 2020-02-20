News

Stop the Illegal Blockades Rally postponed

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – FSJ for LNG has postponed it’s ‘Stop the Illegal Blockades’ rally to be held at the greenspace in Fort St. John.

According to Event Organizer, Alan Moreno Yu the event has been postponed due to not being able to attain the proper permit from the city. Yu says FSJ for LNG has always been a law-abiding group.

The rally’s focus is to stop illegal blockades, specifically to the blockades that have been set up on railways and the roadways across Canada shares Yu. He continues to express that the group feels the current protests are no longer peaceful and the protests have started to affect the livelihood of decent hardworking Canadians.

The rally has been postponed to Saturday, February 29th, 2020.

“I hope the Federal Government and the RCMP find a speedy end to these illegal blockades. Our sympathy goes to the honest, hardworking, law-abiding Canadians who are affected by this illegal blockades” Alan Yu

To view the FB Event page; CLICK HERE 

To view the FB Page; CLICK HERE

