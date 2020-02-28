Submission Deadline approaches for Reel Shorts Film Festival

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – The Reel Shorts Film Festival promotes film in the Peace Region.

The deadline is approaching for the 14th Reel Short Film Festival taking place in Grande Prairie from May 4th to the 11th, 2020. The deadline for Peace Region filmmakers to submit their short films is Friday, March 6th, 2020.

Organizers share the extended deadline applies to films made in the Peace Region of northeast BC and northwest Alberta, and for those made anywhere in the world by filmmakers who currently reside in or have resided in the Peace Region.

Films must have a running time of 2-31 minutes and have a completion date of January 1, 2018, or later. There are no submission fees and the festival selects 80 or more films every year. Films are also eligible for juried and audience choice awards.

The Reel Shorts Film Festival is a qualifying festival for the Canadian Screen Awards presented by the ACCT (Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television). According to organizers, the festival has enthusiastic audiences as well as the largest school program of any film festival in the Prairie Provinces. Over 2,000 Grade 1-12 students have attended the festival each year since 2017.

