Tax Help Workshop hosted by Money Savvy Women of Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Tax Help Workshop is being hosted by Money Savvy Women of Fort St. John, this Thursday evening.

The Tax Workshop will host special guest speaker, Gavin Still CPA and CGA from MNP and will cover topics such as;

Tax Deductions

Self-employed, Small business, Sole proprietor and Corporate

Tax Credits

Organizational skills to reduce accountant bill hours

Benefits of having a bookkeeper

The Tax Workshop is being held at Community Bridge located at 10142 101 Avenue. Thursday, February 6th, 2020, the doors open at 6:00 pm and the Workshop starts at 6:30 pm.

Catherine Dragojevich, RBC Mortgage Specialist and Stella Ndunda Registered Clinical Counsellor have teamed up for a joint goal to increase women’s financial IQ by talking about money issues in a safe environment.

For a link to the FB Page Event; CLICK HERE

For free tickets to the event visit http://www.eventbrite.ca