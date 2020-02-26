Sports

Taylor Curling Club to host Ladies Bonspiel this weekend

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Taylor Curling Club to host Ladies Bonspiel this weekend

TAYLOR, B.C. - This weekend, February 28 to March 1, the Taylor Curling Club will be hosting the Taylor...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

NENAS names award winners ahead of 30 year celebration

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast Native Advancing Society will be celebrating its 30 years of service in...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

‘Almost, Maine’ a dinner theatre at the Northern Grand Hotel

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Rotary Club of Fort St. John and Stage North Theatre are coming together...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – This weekend, February 28 to March 1, the Taylor Curling Club will be hosting the Taylor Ladies Bonspiel.

The theme for this Bonspiel is things that start with the letter “E”.

This Bonspiel will also feature a Saturday night dinner and dance with music provided by the Sweetwater Band.

- Advertisement -

Registration for the Ladies Bonspiel is $200.00 per team.

As of Wednesday morning, at 10:30 a.m., organizers reported that 15 teams had signed up with hopes of adding a 16th team.

The deadline to register for the Bonspiel is this Thursday, February 27.

To register for the Ladies Bonspiel, you can call Jen at 250-261-2478.

For more information, and for upcoming events, you can visit the Taylor Curling Club’s Facebook page.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleNENAS names award winners ahead of 30 year celebration

More Articles Like This

Fifth and final games of round one of NWJHL Playoffs goes tonight

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The first round of the Northwest Junior Hockey League playoffs continued last night, Tuesday, February 25, as the JDA...
Read more

Dawson Creek Junior Canucks win over Sexsmith Vipers as round one of NWJHL playoffs continue

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The first round of the Northwest Junior Hockey League playoffs continued last night, Monday, February 24, as the Dawson...
Read more

Deadline to sign up for Community One Stop this Thursday

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The registration deadline for the Spring edition of the City of Fort St. John's Community One Stop is quickly...
Read more

Inconnu in Vancouver for 2020 Winter Age Group Provincial Championships

Sports Norah Vogan - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Three athletes from the Inconnu Swim Club represented Fort St. John at the 2020 Winter Age Group Provincial Championships...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv