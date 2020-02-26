Taylor Curling Club to host Ladies Bonspiel this weekend

TAYLOR, B.C. – This weekend, February 28 to March 1, the Taylor Curling Club will be hosting the Taylor Ladies Bonspiel.

The theme for this Bonspiel is things that start with the letter “E”.

This Bonspiel will also feature a Saturday night dinner and dance with music provided by the Sweetwater Band.

Registration for the Ladies Bonspiel is $200.00 per team.

As of Wednesday morning, at 10:30 a.m., organizers reported that 15 teams had signed up with hopes of adding a 16th team.

The deadline to register for the Bonspiel is this Thursday, February 27.

To register for the Ladies Bonspiel, you can call Jen at 250-261-2478.

For more information, and for upcoming events, you can visit the Taylor Curling Club’s Facebook page.