Taylor Curling Club to host Ladies Bonspiel this weekend

TAYLOR, B.C. – This weekend, February 28 to March 1, the Taylor Curling Club will be hosting the Taylor Ladies Bonspiel.

The theme for this Bonspiel is things that start with the letter ā€œEā€.

This Bonspiel will also feature a Saturday night dinner and dance with music provided by the Sweetwater Band.

Registration for the Ladies Bonspiel is $200.00 per team.

As of Wednesday morning, at 10:30 a.m., organizers reported that 15 teams had signed up with hopes of adding a 16th team.

The deadline to register for the Bonspiel is this Thursday, February 27.

To register for the Ladies Bonspiel, you can call Jen at 250-261-2478.

For more information, and for upcoming events, you can visit the Taylor Curling Club’s Facebook page.