TC Energy announces $1.3 billion of system expansions to connect Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin supply to incremental market demand

CALGARY, A.B. – TC Energy has announced that it has approved two new expansion projects totalling $1.3 billion on its wholly-owned natural gas pipeline systems.

According to TC Energy, the $900 million 2023 NGTL Intra-Basin System Expansion will deliver natural gas from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin to markets within Alberta on the NOVA Gas Transmission System, while the $300 million Alberta XPress project will see the expansion of the ANR Pipeline to provide a seamless path for Canadian production to access growing LNG export and other markets along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

TC Energy says the service of the NGTL Intra-Basin System Expansion is expected to start in 2023 and is to handle approximately 309 million cubic feet per day, while the Alberta XPress project will come into service in 2022.

Construction for both projects is expected to commence in late 2021.