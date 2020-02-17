Team Canada places fourth overall at 2020 PBR Global Cup USA

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local Professional Bull Rider, Jake Gardner of Fort St. John, and his team, Team Canada, placed in fourth overall at the 2020 PBR Global Cup USA in Arlington Texas.

On Saturday, February 15, Team Canada placed second during the first night of competition.

Under the new leadership of Head Coach Scott Schiffner and Assistant Coach Tanner Girletz the team went 3-for-16 and earned a total of $67,900.

- Advertisement -

Two-time PBR Canada Champion Zane Lambert of Ponoka, Alberta, Jake Gardner and Jordan Hansen of Okotoks, Alberta were the three Canadians to put the combined 259.75 points on the board for the contingent representing Canada.

Team USA Eagles defended home soil to claim their second Global Cup Championship with a total of 523.75 points, while Team Australia came in second with 514.5 points and Team Brazil in third with 435.75 points.