Sports

Team Canada places fourth overall at 2020 PBR Global Cup USA

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers sweep weekend road series in Edmonton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were in Edmonton over the weekend, February 14...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Wet’suwet’en and B.C. government have been talking Aboriginal title for a year

VANCOUVER — As cabinet ministers broker urgent meetings over rail blockades in support of hereditary chiefs in northern British...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Team Canada places fourth overall at 2020 PBR Global Cup USA

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local Professional Bull Rider, Jake Gardner of Fort St. John, and his team, Team...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local Professional Bull Rider, Jake Gardner of Fort St. John, and his team, Team Canada, placed in fourth overall at the 2020 PBR Global Cup USA in Arlington Texas.

On Saturday, February 15, Team Canada placed second during the first night of competition.

Under the new leadership of Head Coach Scott Schiffner and Assistant Coach Tanner Girletz the team went 3-for-16 and earned a total of $67,900.

- Advertisement -

Two-time PBR Canada Champion Zane Lambert of Ponoka, Alberta, Jake Gardner and Jordan Hansen of Okotoks, Alberta were the three Canadians to put the combined 259.75 points on the board for the contingent representing Canada.

Team USA Eagles defended home soil to claim their second Global Cup Championship with a total of 523.75 points, while Team Australia came in second with 514.5 points and Team Brazil in third with 435.75 points.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleOttawa eases speed restrictions imposed after Saskatchewan derailment
Next articleWet’suwet’en and B.C. government have been talking Aboriginal title for a year

More Articles Like This

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers sweep weekend road series in Edmonton

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were in Edmonton over the weekend, February 14 to the 16, for a...
Read more

Team Canada second at 2020 PBR Global Cup USA after first night

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local Professional Bull Rider, Jake Gardner of Fort St. John, and his team, Team Canada, came in second place...
Read more

Huskies win final regular season game 3-2 over North Peace Navigators

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were in Peace River last night, Saturday, February 15, as they took on the...
Read more

Huskies win Friday night over Fairview Flyers

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were home last night, Friday, February 14, as they were host to the Fairview...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv