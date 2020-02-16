Sports

Team Canada second at 2020 PBR Global Cup USA after first night

By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local Professional Bull Rider, Jake Gardner of Fort St. John, and his team, Team Canada, came in second place on Saturday night, February 15, at the 2020 PBR Global Cup USA in Arlington Texas.

Team Canada concluded the first night of competition for the 2020 PBR Global Cup USA, second, trailing leaders Team USA Eagles by 87 points.

The seven-man Canadian contingent representing the Maple Leaf was the team the other four nations were chasing the majority of the night.

Team Canada got off to a hot start, with the country’s first two riders covering their bulls.

Two-time PBR Canada Champion Zane Lambert of Ponoka, Alberta, rode Arctic Assassin for 87.75 points, while Jake Gardner delivered an 87-point effort aboard Medicine Man.

Jordan Hansen of Okotoks, Alberta, was the final Canadian to add a score. He rode Apocalypse for 85 points.

The performance comes as Team Canada looks to rebound from its dreadful performance at the 2019 PBR Global Cup USA when they finished sixth.

The 2020 PBR Global Cup USA concludes today, February 16.

