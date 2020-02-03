Sports

Team Tardi falls to Team Cotter in final at 2020 BC Men’s Championship

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Charges laid in relation to January 26 2020 investigation

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - RCMP arrested one person in connection with a stolen vehicle on Sunday, January 26, 2020. This...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Poppy Foundation makes a donation to the Army Cadets

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Poppy Foundation made a donation of a little over $4000.00 to the Fort...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers compete at IHA Mid Season Challenge in Calgary

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were in Calgary, January 30 to February 2,...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Sterling Middleton and his team, Team Tardi, competed on Sunday, February 2, in the final at the 2020 B.C. Men’s Championship in Cranbrook.

In the final, Team Tardi took on defending champions Team Cotter.

After the sixth end of the final, Tardi had a lead of 6-4 but Team Cotter would catch up by scoring two points and making the score tied at six apiece.

- Advertisement -

By the eighth and ninth ends, Cotter would break the tie and leaving Team Tardi with two points down in the tenth.

Despite a chance of scoring two points at the end of the game, Tardi would miss the opportunity and would ultimately fall 10-6 to Team Cotter.

Previous articleCDC is calling all performers for the 46th CDC Talent Show
Next articleMP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Protecting our natural resource sector

More Articles Like This

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers compete at IHA Mid Season Challenge in Calgary

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were in Calgary, January 30 to February 2, for the International Hockey Academy...
Read more

Northern Strikers U15 Boys earn silver at FC Memorial Challenge

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Northern Strikers U15 Boys soccer team was in Edmonton over the weekend, January 30 to...
Read more

Huskies win 15th game in a row after beating Kings on Saturday night

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were down in Grande Prairie last night, Saturday, February 1, as they took on...
Read more

Huskies continue winning streak as they beat Vipers on Friday night

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were on the road to Sexsmith last night, Friday, January, 31, as they took...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv