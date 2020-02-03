Team Tardi falls to Team Cotter in final at 2020 BC Men’s Championship

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Sterling Middleton and his team, Team Tardi, competed on Sunday, February 2, in the final at the 2020 B.C. Men’s Championship in Cranbrook.

In the final, Team Tardi took on defending champions Team Cotter.

After the sixth end of the final, Tardi had a lead of 6-4 but Team Cotter would catch up by scoring two points and making the score tied at six apiece.

By the eighth and ninth ends, Cotter would break the tie and leaving Team Tardi with two points down in the tenth.

Despite a chance of scoring two points at the end of the game, Tardi would miss the opportunity and would ultimately fall 10-6 to Team Cotter.