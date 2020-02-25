News

The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting has been awarded to city of Fort St. John

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting was presented at Council on behalf of the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA).

The award was presented to the city due to its high-quality annual financial report and its attainment is a significant accomplishment shares the GFOA.

The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting Program was established to encourage municipal governments throughout Canada to produce excellence in financial reports and to provide peer recognition and technical guidance for officials preparing these reports.

The award was handed out on Monday, February 24th’s regular Council meeting to Shirley Collington, Director of Finance as the department designated as primarily responsible for preparing the report. 

 

