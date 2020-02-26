the-latest-on-protests-across-canada-in-support-of-wet’suwet’en-hereditary-chiefs

Here is the latest news on protests across Canada over a natural gas pipeline project in British Columbia (All times Eastern):

11:30 a.m. ET

Freight train service appears to have resumed through Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory in central Ontario after being disrupted by fires at a second protest site.

Ontario Provincial Police say demonstrators lit tires on fire after a train moved through this morning, forcing a second train to come to a stop.

The second train eventually travelled through the area though it slowed down briefly after protesters tossed a lit pallet nearby.

Police say they have no plans to move in on the protesters at this point.

10:45 a.m. ET

Ontario Provincial Police say fires at a second protest encampment in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory have brought freight train traffic to a halt.

Police spokesman Bill Dickson says demonstrators lit a fire next to the railway tracks immediately after a train moved through the area near Belleville, Ont., this morning.

He says demonstrators then threw a few tires on the tracks and lit them.

Dickson says Canadian National Railway Co. is now inspecting the tracks after police and firefighters extinguished the blaze.

9:30 a.m. ET

Fifty-one health professionals in British Columbia have signed an open letter to the prime minister, B.C. Premier John Horgan, police and Indigenous leaders, calling for an end to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline project across northern B.C.

They point to studies about the health and climate change risks from pipelines, plus a further warning from the American Journal of Public Health that Indigenous groups are especially vulnerable to such risks.

The letter calls for a halt to further work on the pipeline, at least until the consent of the Wet’suwet’en people has been obtained.

It also calls for a moratorium on further construction permits for the project and a return to talks with Indigenous groups whose land is affected by the pipeline.

Those who have signed the letter range from licensed practical nurses to massage therapists, RNs, doctors and even David Bowering, the retired chief medical health officer of B.C.’s Northern Health Authority.

The Canadian Press