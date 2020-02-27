Canadian PressEnergy News

The latest on protests across Canada in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs

Here is the latest news on protests across Canada over a natural gas pipeline project in British Columbia (All times Eastern):

 

8:01 a.m. ET

A meeting is expected to go ahead today between Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and the federal and British Columbia governments.

Chief Na’Moks, one of five hereditary chiefs opposed to construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline across Wet’suwet’en traditional territories, says the meeting should begin this afternoon and continue Friday.

There was word late Wednesday that the meeting had been cancelled, but Na’Moks, who also goes by John Ridsdale, says he was told the cancellation was a “miscommunication.”

B.C. Premier John Horgan initially called word of the cancellation unfortunate and after Indigenous leaders said the meeting would proceed a spokesman for the premier said the report was promising, but the province says it won’t be in a position to confirm the gathering until later this morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2020.

The Canadian Press

