The Wet'suwet'en Hereditary Chiefs have filed an application for a Judicial Review of the BC Environmental Assessment Office (EAO).

By Tracy Teves

VANCOUVER, B.C. -The Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs have issued a press release stating they filed an application for a Judicial Review of the BC Environmental Assessment Office (EAO).

Thursday, February 6th, 2020, the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs application for a Judicial Review of the BCEAO’s decision to extend the environmental certificate for Coastal GasLink’s proposed fracked gas pipeline in Northwest BC for another five years.

According to the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs, the application challenges the BCEAO decision to extend permits, saying Coastal GasLink has had over 50 instances of non-compliance and failed to incorporate the recent findings of the Inquiry on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The press release says the inquiry found direct links between extractive industries, “man camps” and increased violence against Indigenous women.

The release goes on to express Wet’suwet’en Dinï ze’ and Ts’akë ze’ (Hereditary Chiefs) stand united in this legal action.

According to the Wet’suwet’en people they share, under the governance of hereditary chiefs, they never consented to the Coastal GasLink pipeline project.

The legal action put forward by the Wet’suwet’en seeks to overturn the EAO’s decision to extend Coastal GasLink’s certificate due to an established pattern of non-compliance from the project proponent.

The press release closes with the Dinï ze’ and Ts’akë ze’ saying they continue to resist colonial and gendered violence against Wet’suwet’en people, and to protect Wet’suwet’en lands for future generations.

 

