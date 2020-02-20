News

Three bison still remain at large in Hythe

By Tracy Teves

Beaverlodge, AB. – Beaverlodge RCMP can confirm three bison still remain unaccounted for after breaking out of a trailer parked at a gas station in Hythe.

The bison are now believed to have roamed into the Valhalla, AB., area about 25 km north of Beaverlodge.

RCMP are still asking motorists in the surrounding areas of Hythe and Valhalla to be aware of the possibility that the bison may be found on roadways.

Beaverlodge RCMP are asking anyone who comes across the bison to contact the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2955, as they will coordinate with the owner of the livestock.

Members of the public are cautioned not to approach these animals. No traffic-related incidents have been reported involving the bison.

