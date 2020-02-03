Sports

Tickets on sale for Fort St John Huskies Super 50/50 Draw

By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are gearing up to sell tickets for their ‘Super 50/50 Draw’.

According to Super Draw organizer, Michelle McArthur, a total of 2,000 tickets have been printed and will be available for $10.00 each at every Huskies home game and through members of the team.

The lucky winner of the Super 50/50 Draw will walk away with half of the proceeds, the equivalent of $10,000 providing all 2,000 tickets have been sold by the draw date.

The remainder of the proceeds will go to support the Huskies.

The winner of the Super 50/50 Draw will be announced at a home game on April 15, 2020, at 7:30 p.m., at the North Peace Arena.

For more information on the Super 50/50 Draw, you can contact Michelle McArthur by email at michellemcarthur09@gmail.com.

