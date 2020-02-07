Totem Figure Skating Competition this weekend at Pomeroy Sport Centre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Totem Figure Skating Competition is taking place this weekend in Fort St. John.

According to Jennifer Hammond, of the Fort St. John Figure Skating Club, the Totem Competition is a three-day event that will see close to 320 skaters participate in the event, coming from all over the Peace Region and Northern Alberta.

Out of those 320 skaters, Hammond says 30 from Fort St. John will be taking part and will be competing in nearly 80 events between the 30 skaters.

- Advertisement -

Skaters with all abilities will be competing at the Competition in a range of levels from beginner level, Star One, all the way up to intermediate level, Star Ten.

The Totem Figure Skating Competition is taking place all weekend, February 7 to the 9, at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.