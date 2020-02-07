Sports

Totem Figure Skating Competition this weekend at Pomeroy Sport Centre

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Passenger Transportation Board approves ride-hailing application for Northern BC

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Passenger Transportation Board has announced another round of decisions on ride-hailing service applications...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Totem Figure Skating Competition this weekend at Pomeroy Sport Centre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Totem Figure Skating Competition is taking place this weekend in Fort St. John. According...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Search for missing person following avalanche resumes Friday

CHETWYND, B.C. - After days of delay due to weather and ground conditions, the RCMP report that the search...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Totem Figure Skating Competition is taking place this weekend in Fort St. John.

According to Jennifer Hammond, of the Fort St. John Figure Skating Club, the Totem Competition is a three-day event that will see close to 320 skaters participate in the event, coming from all over the Peace Region and Northern Alberta.

Out of those 320 skaters, Hammond says 30 from Fort St. John will be taking part and will be competing in nearly 80 events between the 30 skaters.

- Advertisement -

Skaters with all abilities will be competing at the Competition in a range of levels from beginner level, Star One, all the way up to intermediate level, Star Ten.

The Totem Figure Skating Competition is taking place all weekend, February 7 to the 9, at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

Previous articleSearch for missing person following avalanche resumes Friday
Next articlePassenger Transportation Board approves ride-hailing application for Northern BC

More Articles Like This

Four-time Olympic Medalist Denny Morrison announces retirement

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After a 16-year career as a member of the Canadian long track speed skating team, local speed skater, Denny...
Read more

Huskies Player of the Week: Braedyn Funke

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #30 Goalie Braedyn Funke. Each week, a different player from the Huskies...
Read more

Gardner busy preparing for return to the PBR Global Cup USA

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Professional Bull Rider, Jake Gardner, is busy preparing for his return to the PBR Global Cup USA. Reported in an...
Read more

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers off to Whitecourt this weekend to take on Wolverines

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are on the road this weekend, February 8 and 9, to Whitecourt for...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv