News

Tourmaline supports Salvation Army Food Program for another year

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

First round of NWJHL playoffs continue this week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The first round of playoffs continue this week as part of Northwest Junior Hockey...
Read more
SportsTiffany Phelan - 0

BC Winter Games Judo Results

  FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The gymnasium in Bert Bowes Middle School was transformed into a martial arts studio...
Read more
SportsTiffany Phelan - 0

Diving results at the 2020 BC Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Leisure Pool was filled with talented athletes and anxious bystanders this...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Tourmaline donated $10,000 to the Salvation Army to help ensure its Perishable Food Recovery program for the Site C Food Pick-up program can run for another year.

The partnership between the Salvation Army and ATCO Two Rivers was formed as a way to help with social challenges within the community as worker accommodation camps at B.C. Hydro’s Site C are a source of excess food. The partnership helps to redirect meals to local residents, instead of going to the landfill.

Cameron Eggie, Executive Director of the Salvation Army shares the partnership has been great, yet the additional pickup came at a cost to the salvation Army of about $9700 annually. This includes labour, food handling equipment and the maintenance of the van.

- Advertisement -

Eggie shared when Tourmaline heard of the need, they stepped up to sponsor 2020 costs by donating $10,000 to the Site C Food Pick-up program.

“This amazing contribution will ensure that we are able to keep this additional pickup as a strong part of our Perishable Food Recovery program. The food benefits all users of the food bank and helps support seniors in the community, group homes and will soon support options for local students,” said Eggie.

Tourmaline encourages partners in its industry to consider how they might want to contribute to this program in the years to come while the project is still active in the community.

Advertisement

Eggie shared, it was a nice surprise to receive this gift.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleA timeline on rail disruptions by anti pipeline protesters across Canada
Next articlePeace River Regional District Connectivity Needs Assessment Survey

More Articles Like This

Dawson Creek RCMP look to identify suspect for attempted break-in

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are looking to identify a suspect following an attempted break-in. On the morning of  Thursday, February 20, at...
Read more

Peace River Regional District Connectivity Needs Assessment Survey

News Tracy Teves - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) is hosting an on-line Engagement regarding Regional Connectivity Needs in the electoral areas. The PRRD...
Read more

A timeline on rail disruptions by anti pipeline protesters across Canada

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
RCMP began enforcing an injunction earlier this month that prevents interference with construction of a $6.6-billion natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia. Here is...
Read more

Teck Resources shares down after company pulls Frontier oilsands project

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VANCOUVER — Shares in Teck Resources Ltd. are trading down four per cent after the company said it had withdrawn its application for a massive...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv