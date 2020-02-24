Tourmaline supports Salvation Army Food Program for another year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Tourmaline donated $10,000 to the Salvation Army to help ensure its Perishable Food Recovery program for the Site C Food Pick-up program can run for another year.

The partnership between the Salvation Army and ATCO Two Rivers was formed as a way to help with social challenges within the community as worker accommodation camps at B.C. Hydro’s Site C are a source of excess food. The partnership helps to redirect meals to local residents, instead of going to the landfill.

Cameron Eggie, Executive Director of the Salvation Army shares the partnership has been great, yet the additional pickup came at a cost to the salvation Army of about $9700 annually. This includes labour, food handling equipment and the maintenance of the van.

Eggie shared when Tourmaline heard of the need, they stepped up to sponsor 2020 costs by donating $10,000 to the Site C Food Pick-up program.

“This amazing contribution will ensure that we are able to keep this additional pickup as a strong part of our Perishable Food Recovery program. The food benefits all users of the food bank and helps support seniors in the community, group homes and will soon support options for local students,” said Eggie.

Tourmaline encourages partners in its industry to consider how they might want to contribute to this program in the years to come while the project is still active in the community.

Eggie shared, it was a nice surprise to receive this gift.