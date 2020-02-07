Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70 per cent to $12.6 billion

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Northeast BC sees unemployment rate drop to 4.2 percent in January

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial unemployment data for the month of January has been released. The unemployment rate...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Let’s Talk 2020 Budget – Drop-in and Public Meeting on Monday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Staff of the city of Fort St. John will be holding the Let's Talk...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Four-time Olympic Medalist Denny Morrison announces retirement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After a 16-year career as a member of the Canadian long track speed skating...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

The cost to build the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has jumped by 70 per cent to $12.6 billion from a three-year-old estimate of $7.4 billion.

President and CEO Ian Anderson says the company owned by the federal government has spent $2.5 billion to date, including the impact of delays and additional regulatory processes, leaving an additional $8.4 billion needed to complete the project, plus $1.7 billion of financial carrying costs.

He says the project is now expected to be in service by December 2022.

- Advertisement -

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner, Houston-based Kinder Morgan, Inc., which sold the expansion project and the existing pipeline to the federal government in 2018 for $4.5 billion.

Opponents have attacked the greenhouse gas emission and oil spill risks of the pipeline project but they’ve also charged it will be a money-loser with unproved markets in Asia that will fail financially and leave the public holding the bag.

Anderson says the company is recommending that Ottawa, as owner and lender, set aside a further $600 million reserve for cost impacts beyond the control of Trans Mountain.

Advertisement

Opponents of the pipeline expansion have vowed to do whatever it takes to stop the project despite losing a legal challenge before the Federal Court of Appeal earlier this week.

The four First Nations who lost the court challenge on Tuesday have 60 days to seek leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The expansion project would triple the capacity of the existing pipeline between Edmonton and a shipping terminal in Burnaby, B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2020.

Advertisement

 

The Canadian Press

Previous article20th Annual Chocolate Festival a sweet success
Next articleChetwynd RCMP execute search warrant on suspected drug house

More Articles Like This

Northeast BC sees unemployment rate drop to 4.2 percent in January

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial unemployment data for the month of January has been released. The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. for January...
Read more

Let’s Talk 2020 Budget – Drop-in and Public Meeting on Monday

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Staff of the city of Fort St. John will be holding the Let's Talk 2020 Budget - Drop in...
Read more

Fire keeping investigators away from train derailment in rural Saskatchewan

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
GUERNSEY, Sask. — The Transportation Safety Board says a fire continues to burn at the site of a train derailment in Saskatchewan and investigators...
Read more

Chetwynd RCMP execute search warrant on suspected drug house

News Tracy Teves - 0
CHETWYND, B.C. - RCMP executed a search warrant on a residence in the Legion Subdivision that is suspected to be involved in the illegal...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv