Travel Advisories issued for Highways 29 & 97

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – DriveBC has issued travel advisories, Tuesday, February 11, for Highways 29 & 97.

DriveBC says Highway 29 in both directions between Highway 97 and Upper Cache Road for 108.3 km from Chetwynd to 4 km north of the Halfway Rest Area is experiencing low visibility due to drifting snow caused by high winds.

The same conditions apply for Highway 97, in both directions, when travelling from Taylor to Chetwynd.

Drivers are being reminded to use caution when travelling in snowy conditions.

For further updates on road and highway conditions, you can visit drivebc.ca.