NewsRegional

Travel advisory issued for Highway 97, north of Dawson Creek

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Travel advisory issued for Highway 97, north of Dawson Creek

UPDATE - As of 1:30 p.m., DriveBC reports that the poor road conditions on Highway 97 for 22.4 km...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Sidney Bennie and Jack Hanson earn medals at 2020 Canadian Youth Long Track Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Members of the Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club were in Red Deer...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

BP lays out long-term ambition to achieve net-zero emissions

LONDON — Energy producer BP said Wednesday it wants to eliminate or offset all carbon emissions from its operations...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

UPDATE – As of 1:30 p.m., DriveBC reports that the poor road conditions on Highway 97 for 22.4 km between Gordon Calder Way and Parkland Road, north of Dawson Creek have been cleared and the Travel Advisory has ended.

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – DriveBC has issued a travel advisory today, Wednesday, for Highway 97 for 22.4 km between Gordon Calder Way and Parkland Road, north of Dawson Creek.

DriveBC is reminding drivers to watch for slippery sections at this time.

- Advertisement -

Drivers are being advised to use caution and consider alternate plans.

For further updates on road conditions, you can visit DriveBC.ca.

Previous articleSidney Bennie and Jack Hanson earn medals at 2020 Canadian Youth Long Track Championships

More Articles Like This

BP lays out long-term ambition to achieve net-zero emissions

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
LONDON — Energy producer BP said Wednesday it wants to eliminate or offset all carbon emissions from its operations and the oil and gas...
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 40-year-old David Dixon. According to RCMP, Dixon was last seen...
Read more

Government appoints special mediator in Regina oil refinery labour dispute

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
REGINA — The Saskatchewan government has appointed a special mediator in a contract dispute that has dragged on more for more than two months...
Read more

The Latest on Coastal GasLink protests across Canada

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
Here is the latest news on protests across Canada over a natural-gas pipeline in British Columbia:   Trudeau speaks in Senegal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is weighing...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv