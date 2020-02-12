Travel advisory issued for Highway 97, north of Dawson Creek

UPDATE – As of 1:30 p.m., DriveBC reports that the poor road conditions on Highway 97 for 22.4 km between Gordon Calder Way and Parkland Road, north of Dawson Creek have been cleared and the Travel Advisory has ended.

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – DriveBC has issued a travel advisory today, Wednesday, for Highway 97 for 22.4 km between Gordon Calder Way and Parkland Road, north of Dawson Creek.

DriveBC is reminding drivers to watch for slippery sections at this time.

Drivers are being advised to use caution and consider alternate plans.

For further updates on road conditions, you can visit DriveBC.ca.