Truckers blare horns in downtown Regina to protest union refinery blockade

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press

Canadian Press
Canadian Press

REGINA — Dozens of truckers drove their semis into downtown Regina with horns blaring to protest an ongoing union blockade at the city’s Federated Co-op refinery.

About 90 independent lease operators who transport fuel for the refinery are demanding Unifor remove its barricades.

Spokeswoman Heather Day says the public should know how the labour dispute is affecting families and businesses.

She says 26 fuel transportation companies estimate they are down about $2.5 million in gross revenues since the barricades were first put up in December.

Some drivers couldn’t make it to the rally because Unifor locked the gates behind them while they trying to fill up on fuel at the refinery earlier in the day.

Regina police say the situation has since been resolved peacefully and those truckers have been able to leave.  

More than 700 refinery workers were locked out in early December after the union issued a strike notice.

Negotiations between the company and the union had resumed last week but broke down Friday and Unifor re-erected its barricades.

Unifor has said the company isn’t bargaining in good faith and rejected a recent proposal that included $20 million in pension savings. Pensions are one of the key issues in the dispute. (CKRM)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 6, 2020.

The Canadian Press

