Two open houses for proposed Treaty Land Transfers

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Two open houses have been scheduled in March for the areas in which encompass land that is of interest to Blueberry First Nations, in Charlie Lake and Red Creek.

The open houses will be held at Charlie Lake Hall from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm with the first event regarding the Charlie Lake Lands on Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 and the second event regarding the Red Creek Lands on Thursday, March 12th, 2020.

These open houses for the proposed land claims are part of the Treaty Land Entitlement.

The Treaty Land Entitlement is a specific claim to settle a 100-yr old obligation and to right, a historic wrong shared Tara Forest the Regional Negotiator for the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliations.

Forest shared they are still in the process of collecting information and two open houses in areas that encompass land that is of interest to the First Nations, in Charlie Lake and Red Creek.

The update is that the final Settlement and Lands Agreements are being negotiated and lands work is on-going including tenure holder, stakeholder and public engagement.

Forest shared the Provincial Crown Treaty Land Entitlement settlement and agreement includes both Blueberry and Doig River First Nations as a package.

During a presentation made to Council on Monday, January 27th, 2020. Forest and Dale Morgan the Regional Executive Director for the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliations shared, the Crown is legally obligated to resolve the Treaty Land Entitlement with BC being responsible for providing the land and Canada providing a settlement package for lost opportunity.

 

