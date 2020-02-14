News

Two people charged after break and enter in Fort St. John

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Two people charged after break and enter in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP have arrested two people after a break and enter...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John RCMP arrest two suspects for issuing counterfeit currency

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Over the past few weeks, Fort St. John RCMP say they have received 22...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

A timeline on rail disruptions by anti-pipeline protesters across Canada

RCMP began enforcing an injunction last week that prevents interference with construction of a $6.6-billion natural gas pipeline in...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP have arrested two people after a break and enter earlier this month.

On February 4, 2020, at about 11:30 p.m., the Fort St John RCMP received a report of a break and enter in progress in the area of 102nd Ave and 98th street in Fort St John.

Frontline officers attended immediately and located two suspects in the building.  The two suspects, a man identified as Shonn Payou, and a woman, identified as Tammy Rain, were taken into custody.

- Advertisement -

Initially, Payou provided a false name to police to hide his identity.  Both were transported to the RCMP detachment and held for court.  It was determined that Payou had two outstanding warrants, one for driving while prohibited out of Dawson Creek, and the other for break and enter and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose out of Fort St. John.

Shonn Payou was arrested on his warrants and is facing two new charges; break and enter with Intent and obstructing a Peace officer.

Tammy Rain has been charged with one count of break and enter with Intent.

Advertisement

“In most cases, reports of Break and Enters come in when suspects are long gone,” said Cpl Chris Christinger.  “This time, police received a timely report, and frontline members were able to respond quickly and arrest the suspects on scene.”

Both Payou and Rain were released on a Release order for future court dates.

Previous articleFort St John RCMP arrest two suspects for issuing counterfeit currency

More Articles Like This

Fort St John RCMP arrest two suspects for issuing counterfeit currency

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Over the past few weeks, Fort St. John RCMP say they have received 22 reports of counterfeit currency being...
Read more

A timeline on rail disruptions by anti-pipeline protesters across Canada

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
RCMP began enforcing an injunction last week that prevents interference with construction of a $6.6-billion natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia. Here is a...
Read more

Northern Co-Hort to host Regenerative Ranching School with Steve Kenyon

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Environmental Action Team's Northern Co-Hort is hosting Steve Kenyon to offer two custom two-day Regenerative Grazing Schools...
Read more

Manitoba won’t shut door on oil pipeline to Churchill: premier

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he is open to discussing a possible oil pipeline to the Port of Churchill as a way of...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv