News

United Way launches new 365 Small Business Circle campaign today at SJA Promo

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

United Way launches new 365 Small Business Circle campaign today at SJA Promo

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The United Way Northern B.C. has launched a new campaign called 365 Small Business...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Huskies to play Fairview Flyers in second round of NWJHL playoffs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The semi-final playoff schedule for the Fort St. John Huskies has been announced. Starting this...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John RCMP investigating incident on 101 avenue

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP are investigating a serious incident at the...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The United Way Northern B.C. has launched a new campaign called 365 Small Business Circle and with the help of SJA Promo is hosting the event.

SJA Promotions was the first small business to get on board and is helping the United Way to host the 365 Small Business Circle Launch today, February 27th, 2020, from 10 am to 2 pm at 8211 – 100th Avenue, Fort St. John providing coffee and snacks and the first 30 guests receive a limited edition mug.

- Advertisement -

In attendance is Anmol Minhas, Miss Galaxy Canada 2020 showing her support of the event.

Mavish Parvez the Resource Development Officer for the United Way Northern B.C. expressed the campaign is designed to engage small businesses and provide an opportunity to help contribute to the well being of the community.

Parvez shares the small business signs up to commit to providing a dollar a day for a year to the United Way, in total donating $365. In turn, the United Way finds the right avenues to direct the funds in the local community.

Parvesh shares there is a payment plan available for interested businesses and you are not limited to a one year plan. An incentive to the campaign is the connection to the community.

The United Way recognizes that smaller businesses working together can come together creating financial change for its community.

For a link to the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE

To view the website; CLICK HERE

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleHuskies to play Fairview Flyers in second round of NWJHL playoffs

More Articles Like This

Fort St. John RCMP investigating incident on 101 avenue

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP are investigating a serious incident at the Trust Apartments on 101 avenue.
Read more

2020 Coldest Night of the Year Walk this Saturday

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Annual Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) Walk is taking place this Saturday night. https://www.facebook.com/MooseFM/videos/496371334359823/?epa=SEARCH_BOX The national event took place...
Read more

Conservative MP questions whether rail blockades constitute terrorism

Canadian Press Adam Reaburn - 0
OTTAWA — A Conservative MP is questioning whether rail blockades in Quebec and Ontario constitute acts of terrorism, which could allow the RCMP to intervene.
Read more

Husky Energy shares fall on cash flow miss, reports $2.3B Q4 loss on writedowns

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Shares in Husky Energy Inc. fell by as much as 11.7 per cent on Thursday morning in Toronto after it reported fourth-quarter...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv