United Way launches new 365 Small Business Circle campaign

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The United Way Northern B.C. is launching a new campaign called 365 Small Business Circle.

Mavish Parvez the Resource Development Officer for the United Way Northern B.C. expressed the campaign is designed to engage small businesses and provide an opportunity to help contribute to the well being of the community.

Parvez shares the small business signs up to commit to providing a dollar a day for a year to the United Way, in total donating $365. In turn, the United Way finds the right avenues to direct the funds in the local community.

SJA Promotions was the first small business to get on board and is helping the United Way to host the 365 Small Business Circle Launch on Thursday, February 27th, 2020, from 10 am to 2 pm at 8211 – 100th Avenue, Fort St. John providing coffee and snacks and the first 30 guests receive a limited edition mug.

Parvesh shares there is a payment plan available for interested businesses and you are not limited to a one year plan. An incentive to the campaign is the connection to the community.

The United Way recognizes that smaller businesses working together can come together creating financial change for its community.

For a link to the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE

To view the website; CLICK HERE