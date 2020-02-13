Update on Taylor Bridge and South Hill to be provided at next Chamber Luncheon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Speaker Series Luncheon on Tuesday, February 25, at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

The Luncheon will feature guest speaker Scott Maxwell, Northern Region Executive Director for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Maxwell will be providing an update on the current improvements happening at the Taylor Bridge and South Taylor Hill.

This is a follow-up to Maxwell’s visit to Fort St. John back in May 2019.

Maxwell will also be available during the Luncheon to answer any questions or concerns attendees may have regarding the project.

The next Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on the Taylor Bridge and South Taylor Hill is taking place on February 25, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

Tickets are $35.00 for members and $45.00 for non-members.

To register for this event, you can visit eventbrite.com.