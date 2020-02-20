Vaxxed 2 returns to Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The controversial documentary Vaxxed 2 will be screened in Fort St. John at an undisclosed location.

Recently, Brian Kirschner of the Lido theatre cancelled its planned January 30th screening as his condition to screen the movie was not met. Wanting there to be representation from both sides of this debate to be available for a question and answer session after the screening.

A new screen date has been posted to Eventbrite with the location to be announced 24 hours before the screening of the film.

The 100-minute documentary, speaks on exposing vaccine-related injuries. The new screening is said to be taking place on Sunday, February 23rd, 2020. Tickets are $20.

To get tickets to the event; CLICK HERE