Watson places second in Saddle Bronc at 2020 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local saddle bronc rider, Jake Watson, of Hudson’s Hope is currently in Texas for the 2020 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

On Thursday, February 13, in round one of Bracket four of the San Antonio Rodeo, Watson managed to place in second with a score of 83 and $2,000 in the bank.

Watson got beat out from first place by Sterling Crawley, of Huntsville, Texas, who got 86 points and $2,500. Coming in third place was Brody Cress, of Hillsdale, Wyoming, with 82.5 points.

The second round of Bracket 4 at the San Antonio Rodeo begins tonight, Friday, at 7:00 p.m. Central Standard Time.

The 2020 San Antonio Rodeo continues now until February 23 at the AT&T Centre.

For more information, you can visit sarodeo.com.

