WestJet to start flying into Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – WestJet has announced new daily flights between Dawson Creek and Calgary.

The new year-round service will start in April of this year. WestJet created a capacity purchase agreement with Pacific Coastal Airlines and has been using its fleet of 34-seat Saab 340B aircraft to operate from other small communities like Cranbrook, Lethbridge, Lloydminster and Medicine Hat.

The year-round service will give guests from Dawson Creek the opportunity to travel conveniently for business and pleasure throughout the WestJet network, where the airline operates more than 1,000 flights per week to more than 72 destinations across the globe from Calgary.

“The City of Dawson Creek is pleased to welcome WestJet to our community,” said Dale Bumstead, Mayor of the City of Dawson Creek. “Dawson Creek is the hub of economic opportunity in the South Peace Region, and WestJet service will further enhance these opportunities by providing our airport with additional destinations. Whether you are working in the area, attending a concert in our world-class event centre or visiting friends and family in the region, this new service will provide an added convenient travel option.”

Dawson Creek is WestJet’s 72nd destination out of Calgary, the airline’s home and hub. By June 2020, the airline will operate more than 1000 flights per week in peak season out of Calgary International Airport.

Details of WestJet’s service between Dawson Creek, B.C. and Calgary:

