Winnipeg police investigating graffiti on RCMP and other buildings

Winnipeg police are investigating graffiti at the headquarters of the Manitoba RCMP, the Canadian Museum For Human Rights and a politician’s office.

The buildings, as well as a monument outside the RCMP office, were spray-painted with slogans that appear to be linked to protests against a planned pipeline through Wet’suwet’en First Nation land in British Columbia.

One slogan reads “Land back” and another says “Shut Down KKKanada.”

Slogans were also written outside the constituency office of federal Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal — the same office that was occupied by protesters for more than a week earlier this month.

Police say in a written statement that they are investigating the three instances of graffiti as being linked, but not as a hate crime.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2020

 

The Canadian Press

