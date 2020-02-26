winnipeg-police-investigating-graffiti-on-rcmp-and-other-buildings

Winnipeg police are investigating graffiti at the headquarters of the Manitoba RCMP, the Canadian Museum For Human Rights and a politician’s office.

The buildings, as well as a monument outside the RCMP office, were spray-painted with slogans that appear to be linked to protests against a planned pipeline through Wet’suwet’en First Nation land in British Columbia.

One slogan reads “Land back” and another says “Shut Down KKKanada.”

- Advertisement -

Slogans were also written outside the constituency office of federal Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal — the same office that was occupied by protesters for more than a week earlier this month.

Police say in a written statement that they are investigating the three instances of graffiti as being linked, but not as a hate crime.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2020

The Canadian Press