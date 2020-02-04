News

Women’s Resource Society seeking volunteers for upcoming Homeless Count

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province to introduce online property tax deferment program

VICTORIA, B.C. - Starting this May, the Province will be offering eligible British Columbians the option to apply online...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta premier lauds Trudeau after latest Trans Mountain court ruling

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney applauded a court decision Tuesday clearing another legal hurdle in the Trans Mountain...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

School District 60 & University of Calgary to offer more opportunities for teaching careers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 and the University of Calgary are partnering together to help improve...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society is calling on volunteers to help conduct the next Homeless Count.

As an update to the 2018 Homeless Count Report, further counts are taking place in communities across the province in 2020.

Since Homeless Counts are being conducted across the province, the need for volunteers to help out with counting is great.

- Advertisement -

Through an anonymous survey, Homeless Counts provide important information on the estimated number, key demographics and service provision needs of those experiencing homelessness, both in Fort St. John and across the province.

Training will be taking place on February 27, while the Homeless Count will be conducted on March 11.

To sign up and for more information, you can call Amanda Trotter at 250-787-1121 or email ed@fsjwrs.ca.

Advertisement
Previous articleFew hurdles remain for Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project
Next articleCariboo Cougars win both games over South Island Royals at BC Hockey Major Midget League showcase

More Articles Like This

Province to introduce online property tax deferment program

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Starting this May, the Province will be offering eligible British Columbians the option to apply online to defer their property taxes. According...
Read more

Alberta premier lauds Trudeau after latest Trans Mountain court ruling

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney applauded a court decision Tuesday clearing another legal hurdle in the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project and offered some kind...
Read more

School District 60 & University of Calgary to offer more opportunities for teaching careers

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 and the University of Calgary are partnering together to help improve the teacher shortage by offering...
Read more

Agreement ratified between Northern Lights College, BCGEU Local 710

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The board of governors at Northern Lights College, members of the B.C. Government and Service Employee's Union Local 710...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv