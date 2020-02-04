Women’s Resource Society seeking volunteers for upcoming Homeless Count

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society is calling on volunteers to help conduct the next Homeless Count.

As an update to the 2018 Homeless Count Report, further counts are taking place in communities across the province in 2020.

Since Homeless Counts are being conducted across the province, the need for volunteers to help out with counting is great.

Through an anonymous survey, Homeless Counts provide important information on the estimated number, key demographics and service provision needs of those experiencing homelessness, both in Fort St. John and across the province.

Training will be taking place on February 27, while the Homeless Count will be conducted on March 11.

To sign up and for more information, you can call Amanda Trotter at 250-787-1121 or email ed@fsjwrs.ca.