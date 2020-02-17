Wrapping Up the 2020 High on Ice Festival!

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On Sunday, February 16th, citizens of FSJ proved yet again that we’re tougher than the harsh weather which tends to settle in here.

With the final day of the High on Ice Festival taking place, everyone had hoped that it would warm up.

However, when that did not end up happening, residents simply layered up and still got outside to make the most of the weekend!

The pro ice carvers were in the park all day today as well, finishing up their intricate pieces.

While the carvings done for the local competition were all finished and had been judged by this morning, with first and second place being recognized with a ribbon.

Throughout the day a lot was happening both in and around the park, such as the Frozen John Footrace at 1 pm.

Yes, you read that right, some brave souls went for a 2.5 km or 5 km run outside Monday. Then out in Charlie Lake an ice fishing derby was taking place as well from 8 am until 3 pm.

In addition to all this there were several indoor events going on so everyone could warm up without missing out on the fun.

In the Field House, bouncy castles were set up for the kids to enjoy for free. While over at the bowling alley there was free themed bowling for teens ages 12-18.

To incorporate the whole family, free skating was hosted on the oval at the Pomeroy Sports Center from 12-2:30 and again from 3:30-6!

So whether you are an indoors or outdoors lover, there was something for everyone happening this weekend, hopefully, everyone had to chance to go check it out!